Blood Donor Day: Prioritise national blood transfusion services, WHO urges African Govts

1
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Nigerian footballer Akeem Omolade found dead in his car in Italy days after complaining of pain in his legs - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Nigerian govt sets new rules for Facebook, Twitter, others - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
4
APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian,
16 hours ago
5
300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit,
6 hours ago
7
Omah Lay Plans To Remove Burna Boy From His Debut Album, “Boy Alone” - Too Xclusive,
22 hours ago
8
FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers,
23 hours ago
9
Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day,
17 hours ago
10
Customer, friends lynch, burn Lagos sex worker for keeping Quran in room - The Punch,
20 hours ago