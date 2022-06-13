Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Issues Code of Practice For Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google, Tik Tok Operations
Global Upfront  - Nigeria Issues Code of Practice For Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google, Tik Tok Operations

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG orders Twitter, Tik Tok, others to appoint country reps The Punch:
FG orders Twitter, Tik Tok, others to appoint country reps
Nigeria issues new code of practice to Twitter, Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram, others PM News:
Nigeria issues new code of practice to Twitter, Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram, others
FG issues guidelines for operation of Tik Tok, WhatsApp, Twitter, others The Eagle Online:
FG issues guidelines for operation of Tik Tok, WhatsApp, Twitter, others
FG orders Twitter, Tik Tok, others to appoint country reps News Breakers:
FG orders Twitter, Tik Tok, others to appoint country reps
UPDATE: FG Sets New Rules For Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, Others Anaedo Online:
UPDATE: FG Sets New Rules For Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, Others
FG orders Twitter, Tik Tok, others to appoint country reps Affairs TV:
FG orders Twitter, Tik Tok, others to appoint country reps


   More Picks
1 Catholic Church To Conduct Mass Burial For Victims Of Terrorists' Attack In Ondo Friday - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
2 FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 ‘Nigerian security with Ebubeagu kidnapping, killing, harvesting human organs in Southeast’ – IPOB alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Actress Mercy Aigbe and shoe vendor, Larrit fight at the opening of a new plaza (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 15 hours ago
6 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
8 Yobe Deputy Governor's son, two others die in road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Non-compliance with ongoing strike: ASUU to query defaulting varsities - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info