Heartbroken man commits suicide in Jigawa after his girlfriend married another man
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 42-year-old man identified as Ibrahim Adamu Mohd, has committed suicide by hanging at Kanti quarters in Kazaure Local Government Area of Jigawa State after his girlfriend married another ma

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

