Angry youths raze newly built house of suspected 'Yahoo boy' in Imo community after he allegedly raped 14-year-old girl to death (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A newly built house belonging to a suspected internet fraudster, Ifeanyi Osuji, has been set ablze by angry youths over alleged defilement and mysterious death of a 14-year-old girl, Amarachi Iwun

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

