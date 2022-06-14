Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Customer, friends lynch, burn Lagos sex worker for keeping Quran in room
The Punch  - The Lagos State Police Command has charged three suspects to court for allegedly beating a prostitute, Hannah Saliu, to death and setting her corpse ablaze for keeping the Holy Quran in her room.

