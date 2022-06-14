Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Benue attack: Death toll rises to 15, many displaced
The Punch  - Many people have been reportedly displaced after suspected herders attacked Igama community, in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Death toll from fighting in Sudan The Guardian:
Death toll from fighting in Sudan's Darfur tops 125: UN
Benue Attack: Death toll rises to 17, many displaced AIT:
Benue Attack: Death toll rises to 17, many displaced
Death toll in Benue Democracy Day killing now 15, as thousands displaced Peoples Daily:
Death toll in Benue Democracy Day killing now 15, as thousands displaced
Benue attack: Death toll rises to 15, many displaced News Breakers:
Benue attack: Death toll rises to 15, many displaced
Africa News:
Sudan: Death toll from Darfur clashes rises to 125, 50 000 displaced


   More Picks
1 Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
2 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
4 FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 20 hours ago
5 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 1 day ago
6 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
7 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 14 hours ago
8 Labour Party has become orphanage for displaced politicians, says Sowore - The Cable, 9 hours ago
9 Abaribe, Abdullahi formally resign as senate minority, majority leaders - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info