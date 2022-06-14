Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari
News photo Daily Post  - A former federal lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to take Nigeria back to where he met the country in 2014.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria The Punch:
Nigeria's economy ruined under Buhari, says Dino Melaye
Buhari’s administration worse than military govt – Melaye Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari’s administration worse than military govt – Melaye
Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari Nigerian Eye:
Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari
Dino Melaye would ‘prefer’ the Nigeria of 2014 Top Naija:
Dino Melaye would ‘prefer’ the Nigeria of 2014
Dino Melaye: Nigeria’s economy ruined under Buhari Within Nigeria:
Dino Melaye: Nigeria’s economy ruined under Buhari
Dino Melaye: Nigeria’s economy ruined under Buhari Tunde Ednut:
Dino Melaye: Nigeria’s economy ruined under Buhari
Buhari’s Administration Is Worse Than Military Government – Dino Melaye Mojidelano:
Buhari’s Administration Is Worse Than Military Government – Dino Melaye
Atiku Abubakar Is The Next President Of The Republic Of Nigeria – Dino Melaye Naija on Point:
Atiku Abubakar Is The Next President Of The Republic Of Nigeria – Dino Melaye


   More Picks
1 "You face me I face you" Lara Olukotun writes after her fight with Mercy Aigbe went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Nigerian-Cameroonian actor Edgard Leroy dies in car crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway few weeks after winning AMVCA - Legit, 3 hours ago
4 Actress Mercy Aigbe and shoe vendor, Larrit fight at the opening of a new plaza (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 18 hours ago
6 Police confirm arrest of B/Haram suspect, Mubarak, in Borno - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
8 Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian - The Herald, 2 hours ago
10 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info