Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Napoli Celebrate Osimhen After Scoring Four Goals Vs São Tomé & Principe
News photo Complete Sports  - Serie A giants Napoli have celebrated their Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen after he netted four goals in the Super Eagles 10-0 win against São Tomé and Principe.
The Eagles recorded their second win in Group A of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers by ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osimhen vows to score more goals for Eagles The Punch:
Osimhen vows to score more goals for Eagles
Osimhen elated to help Super Eagles destroy Sao Tome and Principe Daily Post:
Osimhen elated to help Super Eagles destroy Sao Tome and Principe
How Nigeria’s Super Eagles thumped Sao Tomé and Príncipe, scoring ‘too many goals’ YNaija:
How Nigeria’s Super Eagles thumped Sao Tomé and Príncipe, scoring ‘too many goals’
Osimhen Scores Four As Super Eagles Wallop Sao Tome And Principe 10 Nil TV360 Nigeria:
Osimhen Scores Four As Super Eagles Wallop Sao Tome And Principe 10 Nil
SUPER EAGLES: 3 things learnt as Osimhen helped Nigeria thrash Sao Tome and Principe Pulse Nigeria:
SUPER EAGLES: 3 things learnt as Osimhen helped Nigeria thrash Sao Tome and Principe


   More Picks
1 "You face me I face you" Lara Olukotun writes after her fight with Mercy Aigbe went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
3 ‘Nigerian security with Ebubeagu kidnapping, killing, harvesting human organs in Southeast’ – IPOB alleges - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Nigerian-Cameroonian actor Edgard Leroy dies in car crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway few weeks after winning AMVCA - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 20 hours ago
7 Police confirm arrest of B/Haram suspect, Mubarak, in Borno - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
8 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian - The Herald, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info