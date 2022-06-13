Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


All you have to do in Nigeria to be a good person is to do giveaway and dash money - Seun Kuti
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer, Seun Kuti has said that the easiest way to be called a 'good person' in Nigeria is to be generous with money. "All you have to do in Nigeria to be a good person is to do 'giveaway' and 'dash money'.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"All you have to do in Nigeria to be a good person is to do giveaway and dash money" – Seun Kuti Yaba Left Online:
"All you have to do in Nigeria to be a good person is to do giveaway and dash money" – Seun Kuti
“All you have to do in Nigeria to be a good person is to do giveaway and dash money” – Seun Kuti Naija Parrot:
“All you have to do in Nigeria to be a good person is to do giveaway and dash money” – Seun Kuti
Seun Kuti reveals what qualities constitute a good person in Nigeria. Mp3 Bullet:
Seun Kuti reveals what qualities constitute a good person in Nigeria.
All You Have To Do In Nigeria To Be A Good Person Is To Do Giveaway And Dash Money - Seun Kuti Tori News:
All You Have To Do In Nigeria To Be A Good Person Is To Do Giveaway And Dash Money - Seun Kuti


   More Picks
1 "You face me I face you" Lara Olukotun writes after her fight with Mercy Aigbe went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
3 ‘Nigerian security with Ebubeagu kidnapping, killing, harvesting human organs in Southeast’ – IPOB alleges - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Nigerian-Cameroonian actor Edgard Leroy dies in car crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway few weeks after winning AMVCA - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 20 hours ago
7 Police confirm arrest of B/Haram suspect, Mubarak, in Borno - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
8 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian - The Herald, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info