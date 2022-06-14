Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerians react after finding out Daniel Regha is a secondary school teacher [Video]
Correct NG
- Controversial social media critic, Daniel Regha has been discovered to be a teacher at a public secondary school.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerians react after finding out Daniel Regha is a secondary school teacher
Naija on Point:
Nigerians react after finding out Daniel Regha is a secondary school teacher [Video]
Gbextra Online Portal:
Nigerians react after finding out Daniel Regha is a secondary school teacher [Video]
Gist Lovers:
“No wonder he dey blow grammar”-Nigerians reacts after finding out that Twitter troll, Daniel is a secondary school teacher [Video]
Tori News:
He Will Impact Knowledge In The Lives Of Our Future Leaders - Nigerians React After Finding Out Daniel Regha Is A Secondary School Teacher
More Picks
1
"You face me I face you" Lara Olukotun writes after her fight with Mercy Aigbe went viral -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
3
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From -
Naija News,
21 hours ago
5
NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
6
Police confirm arrest of B/Haram suspect, Mubarak, in Borno -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
7
The only problem is who will be the Presidential candidate and who will his vice? - Reno Omokri reacts to reports of Peter Obi and Kwankwaso merger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
Omah Lay Plans To Remove Burna Boy From His Debut Album, “Boy Alone” -
Too Xclusive,
16 hours ago
10
Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
