Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I've ignored every urge to explain: Larritt warns Mercy Aigbe not to trigger her
News photo Legit  - Businesswoman Larritt has taken to social media yet again to address Mercy Aigbe after the actress decided to tell her side of the story. Read more on Legit.ng.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
'Do not trigger me', Omolara Olukotun sends warning to Mercy Aigbe
Don’t trigger me by mentioning my name, Larrit warns Mercy Aigbe Daily Trust:
Don’t trigger me by mentioning my name, Larrit warns Mercy Aigbe
“Don’t Trigger Me” – Larrit Warns Mercy Aigbe After She Shared Her Side Of Story Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
“Don’t Trigger Me” – Larrit Warns Mercy Aigbe After She Shared Her Side Of Story
Pulse Nigeria:
'Do not trigger me' - Omolara Olukotun warns Mercy Aigbe
Don Tori News:
Don't Trigger Me By Mentioning My Name - Businesswoman, Lara Olukotun Sends Warning To Mercy Aigbe


   More Picks
1 "You face me I face you" Lara Olukotun writes after her fight with Mercy Aigbe went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Nigerian-Cameroonian actor Edgard Leroy dies in car crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway few weeks after winning AMVCA - Legit, 3 hours ago
4 Actress Mercy Aigbe and shoe vendor, Larrit fight at the opening of a new plaza (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 18 hours ago
6 Police confirm arrest of B/Haram suspect, Mubarak, in Borno - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
8 Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian - The Herald, 2 hours ago
10 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info