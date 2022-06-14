Post News
News at a Glance
Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman reveals his idol in football
Daily Post
- Super Eagles and RB Leipzig winger, Ademola Lookman, has named Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and former Manchester City star, Robinho, as his
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Lookman Delighted With Debut Goal For Super Eagles
Ripples Nigeria:
Debut goals for Super Eagles delight Lookman, Dennis
:
Ademola Lookman celebrates 1st goal for Super Eagles of Nigeria
Nigerian Eye:
Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman reveals his idol in football
Brila:
Lookman celebrates his maiden Super Eagles goal
Kemi Filani Blog:
Lookman breaks silence after scoring his first Super Eagles goal
More Picks
1
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary -
Legit,
20 hours ago
4
Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
2023: Peter Obi heads for Cairo to study Egypt's power sector, education -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
Senate To Honour Brave Tanker Driver For Averting Fire Disaster In Delta -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
7
I hope that Nigeria happens to you, karma is waiting for you - Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
25 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Benue (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Manchester City's ex-captain, Vincent Kompany reacts after landing first coaching job in England -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
I've never failed in elections, Tinubu boasts in Ekiti -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
