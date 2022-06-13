Mercy Aigbe breaks silence over fight with Lara Olukotun The Nation - Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has opened up on the altercation between her and Lara Olokotun, the shoe vendor better known as Larrit. Aigbe and Larrit were recently engaged in a heated confrontation at a star-studded party in Lagos. The altercation, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%