Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WAFU U-17 Tourney: Golden Eaglets target win against Togo
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will look to secure a place in the semi-final of the WAFU B U-17 Championship when they take on Togo on Tuesday (today). The encounter is billed for the Cape Coast Stadium. The kick-off is 5pm Nigerian time.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WAFU U-17 Tourney: Golden Eaglets Seek Semi-Final Spot Against Togo Complete Sports:
WAFU U-17 Tourney: Golden Eaglets Seek Semi-Final Spot Against Togo
WAFU B U-17 Championship: Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets beat Togo to qualify for semi-final Premium Times:
WAFU B U-17 Championship: Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets beat Togo to qualify for semi-final
Nigeria’s Eaglets advance to WAFU B semifinal after beating Togo 3-1 Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria’s Eaglets advance to WAFU B semifinal after beating Togo 3-1
WAFU B U17 TOURNEY: Six-pointer Eaglets qualify for semi final The News Guru:
WAFU B U17 TOURNEY: Six-pointer Eaglets qualify for semi final
WAFU B U-17 Cup: Nigeria thrash Togo 3-1 to advance to Semifinal Kemi Filani Blog:
WAFU B U-17 Cup: Nigeria thrash Togo 3-1 to advance to Semifinal


   More Picks
1 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
3 Nigerian govt sets new rules for Facebook, Twitter, others - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Omah Lay Plans To Remove Burna Boy From His Debut Album, “Boy Alone” - Too Xclusive, 23 hours ago
7 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 18 hours ago
8 Customer, friends lynch, burn Lagos sex worker for keeping Quran in room - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Labour Party has become orphanage for displaced politicians, says Sowore - The Cable, 14 hours ago
10 Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info