Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Bashir Sheriff Machina, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District has refused to step down for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.
Speaking in
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
I Won’t Withdraw For Senate President, Lawan After Winning Primary Unopposed – Yobe APC Senatorial Candidate, Machina Fumes
Daily Nigerian:
Ahmad Lawan in limbo as Yobe North APC senatorial candidate refuses to step down — Daily Nigerian
The Eagle Online:
Ahmad Lawan in limbo as Yobe North APC senatorial candidate refuses to step down
Inside Business Nigeria:
Ahmed Lawan Loses Again As Yobe North APC Senatorial Candidate Reportedly Refuse To Step Down
The Street Journal:
Tension as newly emerged Yobe APC senatorial candidate reportedly refuses to handover ticket to senate president
News Breakers:
Senate President Lawan May Suffer Double Loss In One Week As Yobe North APC Senatorial Candidate Refuses To Step Down For Number 3 Citizen
Within Nigeria:
Ahmad Lawan seat under threat as Yobe North APC senatorial candidate refuses to step down
Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: Yobe North Senatorial candidate refuses to step aside for Sen. Lawan, after his Presidential tourism
Naija News:
Tension As Yobe APC Senatorial Candidate Refuses To Step Down For Lawan
More Picks
1
"You face me I face you" Lara Olukotun writes after her fight with Mercy Aigbe went viral -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award -
The Street Journal,
18 hours ago
3
‘Nigerian security with Ebubeagu kidnapping, killing, harvesting human organs in Southeast’ – IPOB alleges -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
4
Nigerian-Cameroonian actor Edgard Leroy dies in car crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway few weeks after winning AMVCA -
Legit,
4 hours ago
5
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From -
Naija News,
20 hours ago
7
Police confirm arrest of B/Haram suspect, Mubarak, in Borno -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
8
NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta -
Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
9
Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
10
APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian -
The Herald,
4 hours ago
