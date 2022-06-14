Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I hope that Nigeria happens to you, karma is waiting for you - Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Model and actress, Faith Morey has taken a shot at those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons ahead of the 2023 general elections.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“I hope Nigeria happens to you” – Model Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video) Yaba Left Online:
“I hope Nigeria happens to you” – Model Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video)
“I hope Nigeria happens to you” – Model Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“I hope Nigeria happens to you” – Model Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video)
Osmek News:
I hope that Nigeria happens to you, karma is waiting for you” – Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons
I Hope That Nigeria Happens To You – Faith Morey Tells Those Supporting Political Candidates For Selfish Reasons Naija on Point:
I Hope That Nigeria Happens To You – Faith Morey Tells Those Supporting Political Candidates For Selfish Reasons
“I hope Nigeria happens to you” – Model Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video) Naija Parrot:
“I hope Nigeria happens to you” – Model Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video)
Karma Is Coming For You - Faith Morey Warns Those Supporting Political Candidates For Selfish Reasons (Video) Tori News:
Karma Is Coming For You - Faith Morey Warns Those Supporting Political Candidates For Selfish Reasons (Video)


   More Picks
1 Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
2 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
4 FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 20 hours ago
5 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 1 day ago
6 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
7 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 14 hours ago
8 Labour Party has become orphanage for displaced politicians, says Sowore - The Cable, 9 hours ago
9 Abaribe, Abdullahi formally resign as senate minority, majority leaders - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info