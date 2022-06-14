Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I hope that Nigeria happens to you, karma is waiting for you - Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Super Model and actress, Faith Morey has taken a shot at those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons ahead of the 2023 general elections.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“I hope Nigeria happens to you” – Model Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“I hope Nigeria happens to you” – Model Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video)
Osmek News:
I hope that Nigeria happens to you, karma is waiting for you” – Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons
Naija on Point:
I Hope That Nigeria Happens To You – Faith Morey Tells Those Supporting Political Candidates For Selfish Reasons
Naija Parrot:
“I hope Nigeria happens to you” – Model Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video)
Tori News:
Karma Is Coming For You - Faith Morey Warns Those Supporting Political Candidates For Selfish Reasons (Video)
More Picks
1
Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
2
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
4
FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria -
Champion Newspapers,
20 hours ago
5
2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From -
Naija News,
1 day ago
6
NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta -
Ripples Nigeria,
24 hours ago
7
Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty -
This Day,
14 hours ago
8
Labour Party has become orphanage for displaced politicians, says Sowore -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
9
Abaribe, Abdullahi formally resign as senate minority, majority leaders -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
10
Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack -
Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
