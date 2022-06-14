Manchester City's ex-captain, Vincent Kompany reacts after landing first coaching job in England

|
1
"You face me I face you" Lara Olukotun writes after her fight with Mercy Aigbe went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award - The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
3
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News,
21 hours ago
5
NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
6
Police confirm arrest of B/Haram suspect, Mubarak, in Borno - News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
7
The only problem is who will be the Presidential candidate and who will his vice? - Reno Omokri reacts to reports of Peter Obi and Kwankwaso merger - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
Omah Lay Plans To Remove Burna Boy From His Debut Album, “Boy Alone” - Too Xclusive,
16 hours ago
10
Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari - Daily Post,
9 hours ago