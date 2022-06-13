APC stalwart wants Tinubu-Dogara ticket for 2023 — NEWSVERGE

|
1
Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award - The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
2
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers,
19 hours ago
4
2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News,
23 hours ago
5
NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
6
Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day,
12 hours ago
7
Police confirm arrest of B/Haram suspect, Mubarak, in Borno - News Diary Online,
1 day ago
8
Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack - Ripples Nigeria,
17 hours ago
9
300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
10
Omah Lay Plans To Remove Burna Boy From His Debut Album, “Boy Alone” - Too Xclusive,
17 hours ago