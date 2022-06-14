Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2022 Hajj: Oyo govt to airlift 779 pilgrims on Friday
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
2022 Hajj: Oyo govt to airlift 779 pilgrims on Friday

The Oyo State Government has revealed that seven-hundred and seventy-nine intending pilgrims with Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muslim Wing are to leave Nigeria ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022 Hajj: Oyo Govt Set To Airlift 779 Pilgrims On Friday Independent:
2022 Hajj: Oyo Govt Set To Airlift 779 Pilgrims On Friday
2022 Hajj: 779 intending pilgrims from Oyo ready to be airlifted The Eagle Online:
2022 Hajj: 779 intending pilgrims from Oyo ready to be airlifted
779 Oyo Pilgrims to Depart for 2022 Hajj on Friday Business Post Nigeria:
779 Oyo Pilgrims to Depart for 2022 Hajj on Friday
Saudi 2022 : Oyo Govt Set To Airlift 779 Hajj Pilgrims On Friday City Mirror News:
Saudi 2022 : Oyo Govt Set To Airlift 779 Hajj Pilgrims On Friday
2022 Hajj: 779 Intending Pilgrims From Oyo To Be Airlifted On Friday Inside Oyo:
2022 Hajj: 779 Intending Pilgrims From Oyo To Be Airlifted On Friday


   More Picks
1 Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
2 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
4 FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 20 hours ago
5 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 1 day ago
6 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
7 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 14 hours ago
8 Labour Party has become orphanage for displaced politicians, says Sowore - The Cable, 9 hours ago
9 Abaribe, Abdullahi formally resign as senate minority, majority leaders - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info