Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo health workers cry out over unpaid salaries
The Punch  - The healthcare workers under the Ondo State Government have lamented the non-payment of four months' salary arrears.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ondo Health Workers Cry Out Over Unpaid Salaries Infotrust News:
Ondo Health Workers Cry Out Over Unpaid Salaries
Ondo health workers cry out over unpaid salaries People n Politics:
Ondo health workers cry out over unpaid salaries
Ondo health workers cry out over unpaid salaries Affairs TV:
Ondo health workers cry out over unpaid salaries
Ondo health workers decry unpaid salary arrears Tunde Ednut:
Ondo health workers decry unpaid salary arrears
Ondo health workers decry unpaid salary arrears Within Nigeria:
Ondo health workers decry unpaid salary arrears


   More Picks
1 Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
2 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
4 FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 20 hours ago
5 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 1 day ago
6 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
7 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 14 hours ago
8 Labour Party has become orphanage for displaced politicians, says Sowore - The Cable, 9 hours ago
9 Abaribe, Abdullahi formally resign as senate minority, majority leaders - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info