Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abaribe, Abdullahi formally resign as senate minority, majority leaders
Nigerian Tribune  - Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe and Yahaya Abdullahi have formally resigned their positions as the leaders of the Senate respectively.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abaribe and Abdullahi formally resign as Senate leaders Linda Ikeji Blog:
Abaribe and Abdullahi formally resign as Senate leaders
How Senate will fill Majority, Minority Leaders’ posts – Kalu The Nation:
How Senate will fill Majority, Minority Leaders’ posts – Kalu
Abaribe to resign as Senate Minority Leader Wednesday – Lawan — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Abaribe to resign as Senate Minority Leader Wednesday – Lawan — Daily Nigerian
Abdullahi, Abaribe Resign As Senate Majority, Minority Leaders The Nigeria Lawyer:
Abdullahi, Abaribe Resign As Senate Majority, Minority Leaders
Abaribe, Abdullahi Officially Resign As Senate Minority, Majority Leaders Respectively Naija News:
Abaribe, Abdullahi Officially Resign As Senate Minority, Majority Leaders Respectively
Abaribe And Abdullahi Formally Resign As Senate Leaders Tori News:
Abaribe And Abdullahi Formally Resign As Senate Leaders


   More Picks
1 Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
2 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 19 hours ago
4 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 23 hours ago
5 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
6 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 12 hours ago
7 Police confirm arrest of B/Haram suspect, Mubarak, in Borno - News Diary Online, 1 day ago
8 Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Omah Lay Plans To Remove Burna Boy From His Debut Album, “Boy Alone” - Too Xclusive, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info