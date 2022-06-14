Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen demand N50m ransom for abducted Plateau CAN chair
News photo The Nation  - Abductors of chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev James Angware, has demanded N50m ransom for his release.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

