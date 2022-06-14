Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Serena Williams Says She Is Set For A Comeback At Wimbledon
News photo Channels Television  - Serena Williams is set to make her comeback at Wimbledon a year after her last match in any competition, writing on Instagram on Tuesday: “See you there.” The 23-time Grand Glam singles champion, who suffered an injury during her first-round match at ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
3 Nigerian govt sets new rules for Facebook, Twitter, others - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Omah Lay Plans To Remove Burna Boy From His Debut Album, “Boy Alone” - Too Xclusive, 23 hours ago
7 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 18 hours ago
8 Customer, friends lynch, burn Lagos sex worker for keeping Quran in room - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Labour Party has become orphanage for displaced politicians, says Sowore - The Cable, 14 hours ago
10 Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
