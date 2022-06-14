Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian footballer Akeem Omolade found dead in his car in Italy days after complaining of pain in his legs
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian footballer and former Torino striker, Akeem Omolade, 39, was found dead in his car in Italy just days after complaining of pain in his legs. Emergency services found him unresponsive in a Peugeot in Sicily's capital Palermo on Monday, June 13.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Indigenous actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan road accident weeks after winning AMVCA award - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
2 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
4 FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 20 hours ago
5 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 1 day ago
6 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
7 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 14 hours ago
8 Labour Party has become orphanage for displaced politicians, says Sowore - The Cable, 9 hours ago
9 Abaribe, Abdullahi formally resign as senate minority, majority leaders - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
