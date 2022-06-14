Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Army Chief orders review of rules of engagement during elections
Premium Times
- 2023: Army Chief orders review of rules of engagement during elections
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Prompt News:
2023: COAS orders review of rules of engagement during elections
News Diary Online:
2023: COAS orders review of rules of engagement during elections
Daily Nigerian:
2023 elections: COAS orders review of Army’s rules of engagement — Daily Nigerian
PM News:
2023 elections: COAS Yahaya orders review of Army rules of engagement - P.M. News
Within Nigeria:
2023: Army Chief orders review of rules of engagement during elections
News Breakers:
2023 elections: COAS orders review of Army’s rules of engagement
Tunde Ednut:
2023: Army Chief orders review of rules of engagement during elections
More Picks
1
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
2023: He hates Muslims – Islamic group warns Atiku against picking Wike as running mate -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
Nigerian govt sets new rules for Facebook, Twitter, others -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
5
300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Nigerian footballer Akeem Omolade found dead in his car in Italy days after complaining of pain in his legs -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Omah Lay Plans To Remove Burna Boy From His Debut Album, “Boy Alone” -
Too Xclusive,
20 hours ago
8
FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria -
Champion Newspapers,
22 hours ago
9
Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty -
This Day,
15 hours ago
10
Customer, friends lynch, burn Lagos sex worker for keeping Quran in room -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
