News at a Glance
Senate To Honour Brave Tanker Driver For Averting Fire Disaster In Delta
Leadership
- The Senate has resolved to honour Ejiro Otarigho, the brave tanker driver, who drove a burning tanker from a danger zone to avert a tragic fire incident in
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Senate to honour Ejiro, brave tanker driver for averting catastrophe
AIT:
Senate Recommends National Honours for Tanker Driver for Averting Fire in Delta State
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Senate To Honour Brave Tanker Driver For Averting Fire Disaster In Delta
Nigerian Eye:
‘He’s a hero’ — Omo-Agege hails man who drove burning tanker away from Delta community
Kanyi Daily:
Senate To Honour Man Who Drove Burning Tanker Away From Delta Community
Nigeria Breaking News:
Senate To Honour Ejiro Otarigho For Driving Burning Tanker Away From Residential Areas
Tunde Ednut:
Senate to honour man who drove burning tanker away from Delta community
Within Nigeria:
Senate to honour man who drove burning tanker away from Delta community
More Picks
1
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary -
Legit,
20 hours ago
4
Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
2023: Peter Obi heads for Cairo to study Egypt's power sector, education -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
Senate To Honour Brave Tanker Driver For Averting Fire Disaster In Delta -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
7
I hope that Nigeria happens to you, karma is waiting for you - Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
25 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Benue (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Manchester City's ex-captain, Vincent Kompany reacts after landing first coaching job in England -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
I've never failed in elections, Tinubu boasts in Ekiti -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
