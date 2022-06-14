Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You're blinded by hatred for Buhari - Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo
Daily Post  - President Muhammadu Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday said the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Corruption: Oyedepo blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina Vanguard News:
Corruption: Oyedepo blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina
David Oyedepo an ignorant blinded by hatred for Buhari: Femi Adesina Peoples Gazette:
David Oyedepo an ignorant blinded by hatred for Buhari: Femi Adesina
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo Nigerian Eye:
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo
You’re Blinded By Hatred For Buhari – Adesina Tells Oyedepo The Will:
You’re Blinded By Hatred For Buhari – Adesina Tells Oyedepo
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina calls out Bishop Oyedepo Pulse Nigeria:
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina calls out Bishop Oyedepo
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo The Dabigal Blog:
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo
Femi Adesina Slams Bishop Oyedepo, Says He’s Ignorant, Blinded by hatred for Buhari Global Upfront:
Femi Adesina Slams Bishop Oyedepo, Says He’s Ignorant, Blinded by hatred for Buhari
Femi Adesina Says Bishop Oyedepo Is Blinded By Hatred For Buhari NPO Reports:
Femi Adesina Says Bishop Oyedepo Is Blinded By Hatred For Buhari
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo Tunde Ednut:
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo Within Nigeria:
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo
You Can Tori News:
You Can't Get Your Facts Right Because You’re Blinded By Hatred For Buhari – Femi Adesina Slams Bishop Oyedepo


   More Picks
1 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Unknown gunmen kill 2 at Aba waterside Bridge - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 1 hour ago
7 2023: Peter Obi heads for Cairo to study Egypt's power sector, education - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
9 Gov. Wike approves payment of gratuities, death benefits to retired civil servants - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Kidnapped Anglican Bishop Of Jebba, Wife Regain Freedom From Terrorists - Naija News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info