Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Unknown gunmen kill 2 at Aba waterside Bridge
Vanguard News
- Two men were on Tuesday reportedly killed by unknown gunmen at the Ogbor Hill waterside Bridge, Aba, Abia State
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Gunmen kill 2 businessmen in Aba
The Nation:
Gunmen kill two in Aba market
The Sun:
Unknown gunmen kill 2 in Abia
Prompt News:
Gunmen kill 2 businessmen in Aba, Abia
247 U Reports:
Gunmen killed two young businessmen in Aba, Abia on Tuesday
Tunde Ednut:
Gunmen kill 2 businessmen in Aba
Within Nigeria:
Gunmen kill 2 businessmen in Aba
Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Unknown Gunmen Kill 2 Businessmen In Aba
Tori News:
Panic As Gunmen Kill 2 Businessmen In Aba
