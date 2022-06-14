Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Peter Obi heads for Cairo to study Egypt's power sector, education
News photo Vanguard News  - 2023: Peter Obi heads for Cairo to study Egypt's power sector, education

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Peter Obi Heads To Egypt To Study Their Power, Education Sectors The Trent:
2023: Peter Obi Heads To Egypt To Study Their Power, Education Sectors
Peter Obi Departs For Egypt To Unstudy Power, Planning, Education Sector Independent:
Peter Obi Departs For Egypt To Unstudy Power, Planning, Education Sector
2023: Peter Obi Heads To Egypt To Study Their Power, Education Sectors News Breakers:
2023: Peter Obi Heads To Egypt To Study Their Power, Education Sectors
Peter Obi Departs for Egypt; Says To Understudy Power, Education Sectors NPO Reports:
Peter Obi Departs for Egypt; Says To Understudy Power, Education Sectors


   More Picks
1 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian footballer Akeem Omolade found dead in his car in Italy days after complaining of pain in his legs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Nigerian govt sets new rules for Facebook, Twitter, others - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
5 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Omah Lay Plans To Remove Burna Boy From His Debut Album, “Boy Alone” - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
8 FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 23 hours ago
9 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 17 hours ago
10 Customer, friends lynch, burn Lagos sex worker for keeping Quran in room - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info