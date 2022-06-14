Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Bandits demand N145m ransom for 29 wedding guests kidnapped in Zamfara
Premium Times
- Federal highways and local roads have become increasingly dangerous for travellers as bandits
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Bandits Demand N150m For Abducted 30 Wedding Guests
Channels Television:
Abductors Of Zamfara Wedding Guests Demand N145m Ransom
AIT:
Bandits demand N145m ransom For 29 wedding guests kidnapped in Zamfara
Independent:
Bandits Demand N145m Ransom For 29 Abducted Wedding Guests
TVC News:
Zamfara Wedding Guests abductors demand removal of Governor
The Street Journal:
Kidnappers of Zamfara wedding guests demand N145m ransom
More Picks
1
Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him -
Legit,
5 hours ago
2
Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church -
Independent,
19 hours ago
4
Real Life ‘Squid Game’: Netflix Announces Reality Show – See How To Apply -
Naija News,
17 hours ago
5
You're blinded by hatred for Buhari - Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
Unknown gunmen kill 2 at Aba waterside Bridge -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
7
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ -
Olajide TV,
6 hours ago
8
Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
9
2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election -
The Info NG,
10 hours ago
10
Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
