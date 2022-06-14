Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We are yet to access N150bn bridging finance – Okowa
Vanguard News  - By Jeremiah Urowayino Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday said the state government was yet to access the N150 billion bridging finance.

1 day ago
The Guardian:
Delta laments delay in accessing N150b bridging finance
AIT:
Delta yet to access 150 billion naira bridging finance --Okowa
The Sun:
I am yet to access N150 billion bridging finance - Okowa
The News Chronicle:
Delta yet to access N150bn bridging finance - Okowa
The New Diplomat:
Two Months After N150bn Bridging Finance, Delta To Take Another N25bn Loan


