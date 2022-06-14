Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

TIME TO GO!! Senegal Coach Tells Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool Immediately (See Why)
Naija Loaded  - Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse, has advised Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to leave the Reds and join Bayern Munich this summer. Cisse believes Mane will feel the best at Bayern Munich. Mane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 2023: He hates Muslims – Islamic group warns Atiku against picking Wike as running mate - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Nigerian govt sets new rules for Facebook, Twitter, others - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
5 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Nigerian footballer Akeem Omolade found dead in his car in Italy days after complaining of pain in his legs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Omah Lay Plans To Remove Burna Boy From His Debut Album, “Boy Alone” - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
8 FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 22 hours ago
9 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 15 hours ago
10 Customer, friends lynch, burn Lagos sex worker for keeping Quran in room - The Punch, 18 hours ago
