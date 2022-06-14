Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nationwide blackout in Nigeria as national electricity grid crashes from 3,703MW to only 9MW
Nigerian Eye  - Figures obtained on Monday from the Nigeria Electricity System Operator, an arm of the Federal Government’s power transmission company, showed that the national electricity grid actually crashed from a peak of 3,703 megawatts to as low as 9MW on Sunday.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

