Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


153 varsities host over 2 million open educational resources in Nigeria ― NUC boss
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
153 varsities host over 2 million open educational resources in Nigeria ― NUC boss

The National Universities Commission (NUC) disclosed that its Open Educational Resources (OER) repository established in 2017, currently ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

153 universities’ repository hosts over 2 million open educational resources- NUC Daily Trust:
153 universities’ repository hosts over 2 million open educational resources- NUC
Nigerian varsities’ repository hosts over 2 million Open Educational Resources – NUC National Accord:
Nigerian varsities’ repository hosts over 2 million Open Educational Resources – NUC
NUC wants Open Educational Resources policy to fit in Nigerian universities system News Diary Online:
NUC wants Open Educational Resources policy to fit in Nigerian universities system
NUC: Nigerian varsities repository hosts over 2 million OERs Plateau News Online:
NUC: Nigerian varsities repository hosts over 2 million OERs


   More Picks
1 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian footballer Akeem Omolade found dead in his car in Italy days after complaining of pain in his legs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Nigerian govt sets new rules for Facebook, Twitter, others - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
5 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Omah Lay Plans To Remove Burna Boy From His Debut Album, “Boy Alone” - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
8 FirstBank secures $15Om Afreximbank PATIMFA to support businesses in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 23 hours ago
9 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 17 hours ago
10 Customer, friends lynch, burn Lagos sex worker for keeping Quran in room - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info