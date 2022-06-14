Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World Bank: Inflation to push additional 1m Nigerians into poverty by end of 2022
The Cable  - The World Bank says inflation is likely to push an additional one million Nigerians into poverty by the end of 2022.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Ukraine war, inflation will push seven million Nigerians to poverty’ The Guardian:
‘Ukraine war, inflation will push seven million Nigerians to poverty’
One million more Nigerians to join poverty bracket by end of this year ― World Bank Nigerian Tribune:
One million more Nigerians to join poverty bracket by end of this year ― World Bank
World Bank says inflation to push additional 1 million Nigerians into poverty by end of 2022 Peoples Daily:
World Bank says inflation to push additional 1 million Nigerians into poverty by end of 2022
World Bank predicts seven million Nigerians will become poor by 2022 Ripples Nigeria:
World Bank predicts seven million Nigerians will become poor by 2022
Inflation to Push 7 Million Nigerians Into Poverty by the End of 2022 – World Bank Investor King:
Inflation to Push 7 Million Nigerians Into Poverty by the End of 2022 – World Bank


   More Picks
1 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Nigerian Professor Of Dermatology, Femi Soyinka Dies At 85 - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 Nigerian-Cameroonian actor Edgard Leroy dies in car crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway few weeks after winning AMVCA - Legit, 1 day ago
4 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 WAFU U-17 Tourney: Golden Eaglets target win against Togo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Unknown gunmen kill 2 at Aba waterside Bridge - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 I hope that Nigeria happens to you, karma is waiting for you - Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian - The Herald, 24 hours ago
10 25 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Benue (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info