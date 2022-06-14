Owo massacre: Southwest will not tolerate unprovoked attacks - Akeredolu

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigerian govt sets new rules for Facebook, Twitter, others - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
4
|
Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
Labour Party has become orphanage for displaced politicians, says Sowore - The Cable,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
I hope that Nigeria happens to you, karma is waiting for you - Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
2023: Choice Of Running Mate Lies With Tinubu, Not APC Govs - Uzodinma - Leadership,
14 hours ago
|
8
|
Influencer, Papaya ex gets exposed; how she was caught by wife of alleged yahoo boy bankrolling her, revealed - Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian - The Herald,
19 hours ago