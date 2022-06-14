Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Monkeypox cases increase to 15 in two weeks – NCDC
The Nation  - Nigeria has recorded 15 new confirmed cases of Monkeypox disease according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). A recent report by the NCDC revealed that from May 30 to June 5, and June 6 to June 12, the country reported 11 and 4 cases of ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

