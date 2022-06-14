Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ICPC arraigns businesswoman for duping job seekers of N4.5m and impersonating late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arraigned a business woman, Mrs. Ramat Mercy Mba, for allegedly defrauding job seekers of N4.5 million.

 

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ICPC Arraigns Abba Kyari Impersonator Over N4.5m Job Scam Leadership:
ICPC Arraigns Abba Kyari Impersonator Over N4.5m Job Scam
ICPC arraigns businesswoman over N4.5m job scam Premium Times:
ICPC arraigns businesswoman over N4.5m job scam
ICPC docks business woman over N4.5m job scam, impersonation of late chief of staff, Abba Kyari The Street Journal:
ICPC docks business woman over N4.5m job scam, impersonation of late chief of staff, Abba Kyari
ICPC arraigns Business Woman over N4.5m Job Scam News Diary Online:
ICPC arraigns Business Woman over N4.5m Job Scam


   More Picks
1 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 APC inviting nationwide crisis with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, groups warn - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
3 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit, 9 hours ago
5 Peter Obi: Over 100 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty - This Day, 20 hours ago
6 Customer, friends lynch, burn Lagos sex worker for keeping Quran in room - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 Labour Party has become orphanage for displaced politicians, says Sowore - The Cable, 15 hours ago
8 2023: Choice Of Running Mate Lies With Tinubu, Not APC Govs - Uzodinma - Leadership, 9 hours ago
9 Influencer, Papaya ex gets exposed; how she was caught by wife of alleged yahoo boy bankrolling her, revealed - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
10 Take Nigeria back to 2014, you’ve destroyed everything – Dino Melaye to Buhari - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info