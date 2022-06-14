Gov. Wike approves payment of gratuities, death benefits to retired civil servants

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigerian Professor Of Dermatology, Femi Soyinka Dies At 85 - Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian-Cameroonian actor Edgard Leroy dies in car crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway few weeks after winning AMVCA - Legit,
1 day ago
|
4
|
300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
WAFU U-17 Tourney: Golden Eaglets target win against Togo - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
Unknown gunmen kill 2 at Aba waterside Bridge - Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
|
8
|
I hope that Nigeria happens to you, karma is waiting for you - Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian - The Herald,
24 hours ago
|
10
|
25 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Benue (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago