Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano Assembly appoints new deputy majority leader
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday appointed Malam Magaji Zarewa as its deputy majority leader. This followed the resignation of Abdullahi Yaryasa who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP). READ ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kano assembly appoints new deputy majority leader The Punch:
Kano assembly appoints new deputy majority leader
Kano Assembly appoints new deputy majority leader – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Kano Assembly appoints new deputy majority leader – The Sun Nigeria
Kano Assembly appoints new deputy majority leader — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Kano Assembly appoints new deputy majority leader — Daily Nigerian
Kano assembly appoints new Deputy Majority Leader News Breakers:
Kano assembly appoints new Deputy Majority Leader


   More Picks
1 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 2023: Peter Obi heads for Cairo to study Egypt's power sector, education - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Senate To Honour Brave Tanker Driver For Averting Fire Disaster In Delta - Leadership, 20 hours ago
7 I hope that Nigeria happens to you, karma is waiting for you - Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 25 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Benue (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Manchester City's ex-captain, Vincent Kompany reacts after landing first coaching job in England - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 I've never failed in elections, Tinubu boasts in Ekiti - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info