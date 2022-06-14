Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


(JUST IN): Abducted Anglican bishop, wife, driver regain freedom
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The abducted Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Adeyinka Aderogba, his wife and driver have been released after spending 48 hours

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abducted Anglican Bishop, Wife And Driver Regain Freedom Channels Television:
Abducted Anglican Bishop, Wife And Driver Regain Freedom
Abducted bishop, wife, driver regain freedom The Punch:
Abducted bishop, wife, driver regain freedom
Abducted Anglican Bishop, wife, driver regain freedom Daily Trust:
Abducted Anglican Bishop, wife, driver regain freedom
Abducted Clergy, Wife, Driver Regain Freedom, Massive Manhunt For Abductors Continues Independent:
Abducted Clergy, Wife, Driver Regain Freedom, Massive Manhunt For Abductors Continues
Kidnapped Anglican Bishop, wife, driver regain freedom Prompt News:
Kidnapped Anglican Bishop, wife, driver regain freedom
Anglican bishop, wife and driver regain freedom from kidnappers The Eagle Online:
Anglican bishop, wife and driver regain freedom from kidnappers
Abducted Anglican bishop, wife, driver regain freedom Republican Nigeria:
Abducted Anglican bishop, wife, driver regain freedom
Abducted bishop, wife, driver regain freedom News Breakers:
Abducted bishop, wife, driver regain freedom


   More Picks
1 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 5 hours ago
2 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church - Independent, 19 hours ago
4 Real Life ‘Squid Game’: Netflix Announces Reality Show – See How To Apply - Naija News, 17 hours ago
5 You're blinded by hatred for Buhari - Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Unknown gunmen kill 2 at Aba waterside Bridge - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
8 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
9 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Owo massacre: Southwest will not tolerate unprovoked attacks - Akeredolu - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info