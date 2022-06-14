Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria In Very Difficult Times, Has To Borrow To Pay Workers’ Salaries, Wages – Acting Accountant General, Anamekwe
Sahara Reporters  - The Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Chukwuyere Anamekwe, has decried Nigeria’s dwindling economic fortune, saying the country has to borrow to pay workers’ salaries and wages and finance the budget shortfall.Anamekwe said the ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We borrow to pay salaries, says acting accountant-general Linda Ikeji Blog:
We borrow to pay salaries, says acting accountant-general
AGF decries borrowing to pay salaries, fiscal indiscipline The Guardian:
AGF decries borrowing to pay salaries, fiscal indiscipline
Borrowing to pay salaries evidence of dire financial crisis –Accountant General – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Borrowing to pay salaries evidence of dire financial crisis –Accountant General – The Sun Nigeria
Nigeria in very difficult times, borrowing to pay workers’ salaries, says acting accountant-general The Street Journal:
Nigeria in very difficult times, borrowing to pay workers’ salaries, says acting accountant-general
“We borrow to pay salaries, government’s income is challenged” -Acting accountant-general of the federation Gist Lovers:
“We borrow to pay salaries, government’s income is challenged” -Acting accountant-general of the federation
We Borrow To Pay Salaries - Acting Accountant-general Tori News:
We Borrow To Pay Salaries - Acting Accountant-general


   More Picks
1 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church - Independent, 21 hours ago
4 Atiku Didn’t Consult Widely Before Picking Peter Obi As Running Mate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says PDP National Chairman, Ayu - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Group urges INEC to extend voter registration deadline - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
8 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
9 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 8 hours ago
10 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info