ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, claims Moghalu bribed delegates at party’s convention Ripples Nigeria - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, on Tuesday declared he would win the 2023 presidential election. The ADC candidate is the younger brother of a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.



News Credibility Score: 99%