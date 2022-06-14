Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You Are Just Broke - Olakira Tells Those Who Say Adulthood Is A Scam | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - You Are Just Broke - Olakira Tells Those Who Say Adulthood Is A Scam

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Olakira shares his opinion on the thought that Adulthood is a scam Mp3 Bullet:
Olakira shares his opinion on the thought that Adulthood is a scam
Singer Olakira gives his verdict on adulthood Instablog 9ja:
Singer Olakira gives his verdict on adulthood
You Are Just Broke – Olakira Tells Those Who Say Adulthood Is A Scam Olajide TV:
You Are Just Broke – Olakira Tells Those Who Say Adulthood Is A Scam
“Adulthood No Be Scam, You Are Just Broke”-Singer, Olakira Says Naija on Point:
“Adulthood No Be Scam, You Are Just Broke”-Singer, Olakira Says
You Are Just Broke – Olakira Tells Those Who Say Adulthood Is A Scam News Breakers:
You Are Just Broke – Olakira Tells Those Who Say Adulthood Is A Scam


   More Picks
1 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church - Independent, 21 hours ago
4 Atiku Didn’t Consult Widely Before Picking Peter Obi As Running Mate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says PDP National Chairman, Ayu - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Group urges INEC to extend voter registration deadline - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
8 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
9 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 8 hours ago
10 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info