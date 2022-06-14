Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Just put the f**king album out" Omah Lay rants on Twitter
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Nigerian superstar Omah Lay has taken to Twitter to share his anger over what might be a potential delay of his forthcoming album Boy Alone

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

   More Picks
1 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Unknown gunmen kill 2 at Aba waterside Bridge - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 1 hour ago
7 2023: Peter Obi heads for Cairo to study Egypt's power sector, education - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
9 Gov. Wike approves payment of gratuities, death benefits to retired civil servants - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Kidnapped Anglican Bishop Of Jebba, Wife Regain Freedom From Terrorists - Naija News, 14 hours ago
