UEFA Nations League: England Lose 4-0 To Hungary, Suffer Worst Home Defeat In 94 Years
News photo Complete Sports  - England poor campaign in the UEFA Nations League continued as they suffered their worst home defeat since 1928, following a 4-0 hammering

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 2023: Peter Obi heads for Cairo to study Egypt's power sector, education - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Senate To Honour Brave Tanker Driver For Averting Fire Disaster In Delta - Leadership, 20 hours ago
7 I hope that Nigeria happens to you, karma is waiting for you - Faith Morey tells those supporting political candidates for selfish reasons (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 25 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Benue (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Manchester City's ex-captain, Vincent Kompany reacts after landing first coaching job in England - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 I've never failed in elections, Tinubu boasts in Ekiti - The Punch, 19 hours ago
