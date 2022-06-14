Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Professor Of Dermatology, Femi Soyinka Dies At 85
Sahara Reporters  - Femi Soyinka, a professor of Dermatology, Venereology and Clinical Immunology, has passed on.
He was 85 years old.












The don died in the early hours of Tuesday, June ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

