Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Yobe Concern Stakeholders back Machina's refusal to step down for Lawan
News photo Vanguard News  - Concerned Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC 'Zone C' Senatorial District of Yobe state have thrown their weight behind Alhaji Bashir Sheriff Machina, who emerged as Senatorial Candidate and refused to step down for incumbent Sen.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Group urges APC Senatorial candidate not to step down for Lawan Daily Post:
Group urges APC Senatorial candidate not to step down for Lawan
Senatorial ticket: Yobe APC group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan” The Herald:
Senatorial ticket: Yobe APC group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan”
Yobe North Senatorial District : Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan” News Diary Online:
Yobe North Senatorial District : Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan”
Machina to APC National Chairman: I’m not stepping down for Lawan The Eagle Online:
Machina to APC National Chairman: I’m not stepping down for Lawan
Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan” Pulse Nigeria:
Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan”
Group Urges APC Senatorial Candidate Not To Step Down For Lawan | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Group Urges APC Senatorial Candidate Not To Step Down For Lawan | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Group Urges APC Senatorial Candidate Not To Step Down For Lawan News Breakers:
Group Urges APC Senatorial Candidate Not To Step Down For Lawan
I won’t step down for Lawan, Says Machina winner of APC Yobe North senatorial ticket Nigeria Breaking News:
I won’t step down for Lawan, Says Machina winner of APC Yobe North senatorial ticket
Group Urges APC Senatorial Candidate Not To Step Down For Lawan Tori News:
Group Urges APC Senatorial Candidate Not To Step Down For Lawan


   More Picks
1 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 14 hours ago
4 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
7 2023: Yobe Concern Stakeholders back Machina's refusal to step down for Lawan - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 ECOWAS pushes launch of single currency to 2027 - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
9 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 Monkeypox Spreads To Lagos, Rivers, FCT, 12 States, Cases Now 36 – Nigerian Agency, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info