Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, Rt. Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba, his wife, and driver who were kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday night, June 12, have been released.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

