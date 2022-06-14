Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter, others must delete porn posts within 24 hours – FG
The Punch  - Twitter, others must delete porn posts within 24 hours – FG

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Delete porn posts in 24 hours, FG orders Twitter, Facebook, others Vanguard News:
Delete porn posts in 24 hours, FG orders Twitter, Facebook, others
Twitter, others must delete porn posts within 24 hours – FG The Nation:
Twitter, others must delete porn posts within 24 hours – FG
FG orders Twitter, Instagram others to delete porn posts within 24 hours Pulse Nigeria:
FG orders Twitter, Instagram others to delete porn posts within 24 hours
Twitter, others must delete porn posts within 24 hours – FG People n Politics:
Twitter, others must delete porn posts within 24 hours – FG
Delete All Porn Post In Nigeria Within 24 Hours, Federal Govt Orders Twitter, Facebook, Others Global Upfront:
Delete All Porn Post In Nigeria Within 24 Hours, Federal Govt Orders Twitter, Facebook, Others


   More Picks
1 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church - Independent, 21 hours ago
4 Atiku Didn’t Consult Widely Before Picking Peter Obi As Running Mate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says PDP National Chairman, Ayu - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Group urges INEC to extend voter registration deadline - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
8 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
9 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 8 hours ago
10 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info